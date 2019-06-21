NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville MTA will meet Thursday, June 27, for one final discussion and vote on service reductions, as well as fare charges proposed back in May.
The proposals were designed to address the $8.7 million operating budget deficit for the upcoming fiscal year.
The board was originally considering a fare increase at $1.85, but increased it to $2.00 per trip after hearing public feedback. Change cards were originally proposed to be gone on August 1. They would now continue to be issued until December 31, 2020. The fare increase would help generate funds to restore aforementioned services believed to be necessary in maintaining due to feedback received from the public.
The proposed service reductions would be a combination of rescheduling, rerouting, combining, and in some cases, terminating routes exceeding a reasonable cost to operate.
After public feedback, some changes were made to the original proposals. These changes included extending service hours on the 8 8th Avenue South to better serve the 100 Oaks area, retaining Sunday service on the 25 Midtown and the retaining midday service on the 77 Thompson Connector.
For a full breakdown of revisions to the proposals, go to WeGoTransit.com.
At the meeting on June 27 beginning at 1:30 p.m. the Board will discuss the final set of proposed fare and service charges. The Board meeting will follow at 2:30 p.m. and will allow for oublic comments being heard prior to final voting.
The meeting will be at Music City Center, Room 103AB on 5th Avenue South.
If approved, fare changes would go into effect August 1, with service changes going into effect September 27.
