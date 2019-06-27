NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville MTA Board of Directors approved a series of WeGo service reductions and fare changes at a meeting on Thursday.

The proposals were made to address the agency’s $8.7 million operating budget deficit for the upcoming fiscal year that begins July 1.

WeGo Public Transit plans to cut Nashville bus routes, raise fares WeGo Public Transit plans to cut bus routes across Nashville and raise fares after being left with a more than $8 million budget shortfall for next year.

“These aren’t decisions we like to make. I’m thankful staff worked hard to minimize the negative impact of these service changes,” said Board Chair Gail Carr Williams in a news release. “Some of the decisions we made today will be life-altering for some, but I know that when funding is available in the future, we will be poised and ready to enhance and grow our service.”

WeGo Public Transit to ask for higher rate increase WeGo Public Transit will be requesting a higher rate increase after Metro Council passed the budget last week.

Service reductions that are to go into effect Sept. 29 are a combination of rescheduling, rerouting, combining and, in some cases, eliminating routes that exceed a reasonable cost to operate. WeGo will have a full breakdown of revisions available here on Friday.

The fare increase approved by the Board will make each one-way trip on a regular route $2. Change cards, originally proposed to be eliminated Aug. 1, would continue to be issued until Dec. 31, 2020. Part of the fare increase will be invested to cover the costs of service added due to feedback received.

The Board opted to raise the fare for paratransit service from $3.40 per trip to $3.70 per trip after staff recommended a higher increase. The other change made was the recommendation that the approved fare increases to go into effect on Aug. 2 instead of Aug. 1 so it won’t “conflict information streams with Election Day” for the Metropolitan General Election.

“We are confident that the service changes will help us to build a more effective public transit system for Nashville,” WeGo Public Transit CEO Steve Bland said in a news release. “Future growth requires predictable and reliable funding to sustain the services we provide to our communities. This year's budget only further serves to highlight the need for a long-term, dedicated funding source for transit, one that relieves pressure on a Metro General Fund budget crucial to so many community priorities.”

Fare changes go into effect Aug. 2 and service changes go into effect Sept. 29.