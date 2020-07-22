NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - WeGo Public Transit is holding an open public comment period from Wednesday, July 22 until Thursday, August 20 on regional service items.
WeGo announced it is looking for feedback on active duty military rides and Riverfront Station rental fees.
The Regional Transportation Authority of Middle Tennessee (RTA) currently offers free rides to military veterans on regional bus and train service and also provides reduced fees to those actively serving in the military. WeGo is proposing a change that would allow both veterans and active duty members to ride free of charge on regional bus and train service with proper identification.
Riverfront Station on 1st Ave and Broadway is often used for major events that are often disruptive and inconvenient to WeGo operations and customers. The current riverfront rental rates range from $1,000 to $1,500 per day and do not reflect costs associated with the impact on operations and customers, which include shuttle buses relocating, additional walking distance for passengers, passenger boarding impediment or requiring alternative boarding locations.
WeGo is proposing an increase to $5,000 per day when the event being held does not impact operations, such as on days where rail service is not operated, and $10,000 per day when the event will cause disruption among operations and customers.
Public comments may be submitted using the following options:
- Completing a survey here.
- Emailing comments to WeGoTransit@nashville.gov with “Public Comment” in the subject line.
- Calling 615-862-5686 and leaving a comment by voicemail
- Mailing a letter to 430 Myatt Drive, Nashville, TN 37115; ATTN: Public Comments
