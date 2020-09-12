NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - On Sunday, Sept. 13, WeGo Public Transit will increase the number of trips on certain routes during peak times in order to help minimize crowds on board and promote social distancing.
WeGo announced the fall service change will also see the return of front door boarding practices and fare collection.
In April, WeGo allowed bus drivers to let passengers board through the rear door and forego collecting fares to better control the flow of passengers onboard due to COVID-19.
Fall service changes will feature additional trips on the following routes to allow for proper social and physical distancing.
- 6 Lebanon – extra trips will be added in at 7:15 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. on Weekdays
- 7 Hillsboro – extra trips will be added in at 6:05 a.m., 7:15 a.m., and 8:05 a.m. on Weekdays.
- 55 Murfreesboro – extra trips will be added to the full route to Hickory Hollow throughout the day. Please consult the Route 55 schedule for detailed information.
More information on the changes can be found below:
The Thompson stop on Route 77 at Greentree Terrace Apartments will become a regular stop and be served on all trips. The Radnor Towers and Sidco & Norris stops will stay as flex stops. Riders can request to be picked up at these locations by calling 615-862-4646.
All bus routes not mentioned above will continue running on the Saturday+ Enhanced schedule that was put into effect on May 31. This includes additional trips operating only from Downtown to the mid-point of routes 22 Bordeaux, 52 Nolensville, 55 Murfreesboro and 56 Gallatin. More information about that service can be found here.
