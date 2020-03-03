MTA rebranding transit system
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – After assessing road conditions after a tornado ripped through Nashville and Middle TN, WeGo has announced bus service delays and cancellations. 

The following routes will not operate due to road conditions:

  • 9 MetroCenter
  • 22 Bordeaux
  • 29 Jefferson
  • 42 St. Cecilia/Cumberland

The following routes will operate on detours due to road conditions:

  • 4 Shelby
  • 6 Lebanon Pike – will only operate between downtown Nashville and Donelson Station
  • 14 Whites Creek
  • 23 Dickerson Pike
  • 56 Gallatin Pike

The WeGo Star will not operate Tuesday morning due to track conditions. Regional bus service will operate as scheduled, but may experience delays due to road conditions. Access is continuing to accept trip requests, but want to advise customers may experience delays.

WeGo would also like to remind its riders that safety is its number one priority and there may be additional delays as bus drivers drive cautiously. Riders are asked to allow for extra travel time so WeGo can help riders get to where they need to go safely.

WeGo operational management will continue to monitor road conditions and update customers through all channels. Riders can stay updated by checking Google Transit or the Transit App.

MORE COVERAGE: 

Tornado moves across Nashville and Middle TN; 7 confirmed dead
 

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

