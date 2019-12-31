It just takes a minute to turn from 2019 to 2020, and that happens later tonight.
It takes much more than a minute to set up the spectacular show planned for tonight at Bicentennial Mall.
Let's flip the clock back six hours to Noon today and this is what it looks like as crews put the finishing touches on tonight's event. Crews that started doing all of this 32 weeks ago.
Before Keith Urban sings, a guy in a hoodie makes sure his guitar sounds right.
The flying camera for close-ups better be perfect, so they practice.
That stage goes on National TV tonight, lights, cameras polished and pretty from the front. But no time for pretty back behind the stage.
300 crew members have been here 3 weeks, with 19 semi trucks of equipment wedged by the State Capitol to make sure that the Show goes on.
"I mean it's everything from the stage and the sound and the lights to the video, to the port a potty's, food vendors beverage services, so it's a great team of individuals with a wide scale of responsibilities.
Imagine the pressure on the person who set up that Big Red Note for the midnight drop.
Those hidden staircases lead up to it, making sure it's ready for its moment.
Singer Jason Isbell brought a truck full of music, packed with a bicycle, for a wind-up pre-show or wind down post show ride.
What a ride it's all expected to be. With Nashville again crossing the publicity finish line first.
" It's a great testament to the city, definitely something we all step up and want to do our best and show the city off."
Happy New Year, one and all.
