Nearly three weeks after the flood, hundreds of Nashvillians are still feeling the impact.
"Right here," Kossi Kodjo says, gesturing near the roof of his car. That's how high the water got in the parking lot of CityVue Apartments on March 27, he said. He was one of dozens of residents displaced by the water.
"The window is broken, the water just fill up everywhere," Kodjo recalled. He explained the water came in so fast, it pushed him out of his unit. "Very scary. It actually throw me out."
Kodjo and his fiancée have spent the last two weeks put up in a hotel by the Red Cross. Tuesdasy they closed hoteling, and will now work to connect flood victims with resources to find new housing. Kodjo still hasn't found anything.
"This is Nashville. Having a home in Nashville is a challenge enough," he said. "The competition's high to find apartment now."
According to a Red Cross spokesperson, since the flood, they have funded 3,340 overnight stays, provided 16,560 meals, and currently have more than 585 open client cases.
"I'm doing very bad," Kodjo said. "I'm trying to keep up my morale. It's not easy." He is unsure where he and his fiancée will sleep tonight, and he knows dozens of others in the same position. "We don't want to depend on someone. Just help us find a permanent place, we can pay."
The Red Cross also gave displaced flood victims $500 in aid to assist with accommodations while they look for a new place to live. Kodjo said CityVue Apartments exempted impacted residents from March rent.
