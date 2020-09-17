(WSMV) - A new report Thursday morning shows there have been 10,771 new unemployment claims filed in the state of Tennessee last week, bringing the total number to 840,626 since March 15, 2020, according to the TN Department of Labor and Workforce.
The state reports that 264,202 claims have been paid and the payments totaled to $141,417,709. Here's how it is broken down:
Total Claims Paid: 264,202
Total Payments: $141,417,709
TN Payments: $0*
Federal Payments: $141,417,709
*TN payments paid through the Coronavirus Relief Fund
New claims since March 15th: 840,626
***New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the week.
***Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.
