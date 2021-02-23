You might remember just last Wednesday, firefighters battled flames at the Trinity Community Church on Trinity Lane. News4's Cameron Taylor spoke with the nonprofit that hosts the meals served from the building. They explained why they decided to keep it going even without a building.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A fire at an East Nashville church isn't stopping a weekly community meal from happening there. Last Wednesday, firefighters responded to Trinity Community Church on Trinity Lane.

A sign outside the church tells you everything you need to know. The spirit of nonprofit Trinity Community Commons isn’t broken.

Tuesday community meals are still happening. It’s a tradition the nonprofit started seven years ago. “I kind of came over to check it out and see what's going on,” Charles Owens, a neighbor said.

Owens lives near the church. He’s been coming to the weekly meals since last year. Since the pandemic started, the nonprofit has hosted them outside. "We all just kind of get together. We're all, you know, equal over here,” Owens said.

Less than a week ago, a fire broke out at the church. Smoke was billowing out of the windows. Firefighters even had to cut holes in the roof to let the smoke out. The nonprofit’s community meals were up in the air.

Trinity Lane church fire

Crews are battling a fire at the Trinity Community Church on Trinity Lane.

“People are depending on food, right? Just because our building burned doesn't mean the suffering that's going on right now is any less,” Nate Paulk, Trinity Community Commons Executive Director said.

Paulk described it as the cornerstone of what they do. Since the fire, Paulk said donations have been pouring in. “One thing that I'm really personally proud of and really overwhelmed thinking about is how many donations have come in from a mile of this place,” Paulk said.

The nonprofit leases the space from the church. Since the fire, they've had to relocate some of their programs. One includes the virtual learning support program. “We do a ton of things here and one day we'll be doing a ton of things again,” Paulk said.

Until then, the plan is to continue having these dinners every Tuesday.

“Tonight might be a little bit rocky, but like everything else, coming out of 2020, we'll get better at it as we move forward,” Owens said.

The nonprofit tells News4 they'll be meeting with a team of architects after inspectors take a look at the building. They also want to hear from neighbors about the future of the space.

