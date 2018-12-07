COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Officials in Cookeville have decided to postpone their annual Christmas parade due to the wintry weather in the forecast for this weekend.
The Cookeville-Putnam County Christmas Parade has been postponed to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 11.
Officials met twice this week and coordinated with the National Weather Service to make the decision.
"The decision to postpone the parade was one that was not made lightly. There are many moving parts to an event of this size, and our committee took many things into consideration. Our main concern is the safety of participants, spectators, and all involved. We look forward to another successful parade on Tuesday, and invite everyone to join us," said Parade Chairman Randy Porter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.