A heads up for all of you in Smyrna.
Portions of I-24 will be closed for repairs starting Friday at 8pm and it may be a little noisy.
On I-24 westbound, the off ramp to Smyrna, or exit 66, will be closed from Friday at 8pm to Monday at 5am. Crews will crumble old concrete and replace it.
Eastbound lanes will also be affected. Right by the Sam Ridley interchange, the far right two lanes will be closed for bridge repairs Friday to Monday as well.
“This is part of the I-24 resurfacing project.”
Adam Vance is the project manager and says this project spans from Rocky Fork road to the Davidson county line. The cost is $8 million and the purpose is to improve the interstate and bridges along I-24 for safer travel.
“When they start showing signs of severe stress and cracking on the roads, we start the resurfacing plan," Vance says.
The majority of the noise from crumbling concrete will take place early Saturday morning.
TDOT is urging you to pay attention, slow down and move over to ensure safety for their crews and everyone else on the roads this weekend.
The I-24 resurfacing project is set to be finished by August 31st. TDOT says the majority of the work that requires road closures will be done on weekends so less of you are impacted.
