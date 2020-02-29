NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Beginning Friday, February 28 at 9 p.m. through Monday, March 2 at 5 a.m., the following ramps will be closed for construction:
I-440 eastbound to 21st Ave. (northbound)
I-440 westbound to Hillsboro Pike (southbound)
To keep up to date on the current traffic conditions and to view traffic cameras, click here.
