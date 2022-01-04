NASHVILLE, Tn. (WSMV) - Workers tied to the most common Monday through Friday shifts have an opportunity many of them have waited for. Metro Public Health announced Tuesday it will offer free COVID test and vaccines on Saturday this month.

The Saturday testing and vaccines will only be available at the Metro Public Health site at 350 28th Ave. N from 10 p.m. through 2 p.m. in January.

“I think that’s a great idea because Monday through Friday sometimes people are still working. People have their children, at home and doing other thing," Victoria Lynum-Lewis, owner of Victoria's Final Touch Alterations said.

"So, on Saturdays they can get out, so that could be something they put on their list on a Saturday to do.”

Lynum-Lewis has owned her alterations business on Charlotte Pike for more than 40 years and knows how much work goes into maintaining a business on the weekdays.

"Your name is on it, it's truly yours and it stands for who you are," Lynum-Lewis said. "So, you have to put in 100 percent. Well, I would say, 110 percent in the business."

She's taken COVID seriously from the beginning and hopes a Saturday testing and vaccine option for people who work long hours Monday through Friday, will turn back the virus.

“We’re busy people, everybody is always doing so much and a lot of people work Monday through Fridays," Lynum-Lewis. "“Hopefully, we’ll get more people to come out and get tested. More people to get vaccinated.”

The Community Assessment Center located at the site of the former Kmart at 2491 Murfreesboro Pike will not offer testing and vaccinations on Saturdays during the month of January at this time.

Otherwise, both locations offer free COVID testing and vaccines 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.