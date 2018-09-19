The 3-week-old boy taken from her mother on Tuesday night has been recovered and is safe while her non-custodial father is in custody.

Memphis police said Stevie Boyd, 21, surrendered on Wednesday morning.

Steven Smith was found and appears to be OK, according to the Memphis Police Department. He will be checked out as a precaution.

An Amber Alert was issued after Boyd took Smith from his mom's home at 4255 Graceland in Memphis.

The mother told police the father took the baby without her permission around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.