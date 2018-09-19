The 3-week-old boy taken from her mother on Tuesday night has been recovered and is safe while her non-custodial father is in custody.
Memphis police said Stevie Boyd, 21, surrendered on Wednesday morning.
Steven Smith was found and appears to be OK, according to the Memphis Police Department. He will be checked out as a precaution.
The suspect surrendered and is in custody; the child has been located. The child appears to be unharmed and will be checked by paramedics who are on the scene. https://t.co/p2ktEmNyIO pic.twitter.com/o5lcTHB2dw— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 19, 2018
An Amber Alert was issued after Boyd took Smith from his mom's home at 4255 Graceland in Memphis.
The mother told police the father took the baby without her permission around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
(1/2) At 9:30 p.m. officers responded to a Kidnapping/Abduction Call at 4255 Graceland. Once on the scene officers were advised by the mother that the suspect/father took their son without permission. An Amber Alert was issued.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 19, 2018
(2/2)Officers have since received information that the suspect is possibly inside of an apartment within the complex with the child. Officers are attempting to make contact. This is an ongoing investigation. Our primary concern is the safe return of baby Steven Smith.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 19, 2018
