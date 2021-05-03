NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Today begins a weeklong celebration of life for state Senator Thelma Harper, who died a week and a half ago at the age of 80.
Linda Harper has so many stories about her mom and she’s hearing more every day since her passing.
One reminder she keeps getting is that Senator Harper was truly a trailblazer in the state.
“I was always amazed even being her daughter,” Linda Harper said.
As celebrations begin to honor Senator Harper’s life, her daughter Linda can’t help but be emotional thinking about the honors for her mom.
That includes being the first black woman to lie in state at the Tennessee state capitol.
“It’s one of those things that we’re very proud of, and I get choked up because we just never really had a plan and saw any of this coming,” Linda said. “And so to have this type of honor laid upon her, we are overly proud, humbled, and we think she is so deserving.”
Linda explains that Senator Harper was one of eleven children and a sharecropper’s daughter.
She thinks her mom’s drive came from never wanting to be treated differently than her brothers, but also with the mission to make a difference within her community.
“It was more her asking the question, ‘Why can’t we have this for the community? Why can we not have that?’” Linda said. “When she was not getting the answers that she wanted, she said, ‘OK, well then I’ll just run for myself and then I’ll get those things done.’”
That lead her all the way to the state legislature, as the first black female state senator in Tennessee.
“I think at the time it happened, I don’t think that’s what she was running for, because they didn’t really highlight a lot of firsts back then,” Linda said. “But once it happened, you knew that it was a challenge that she took, a challenge that she thrived upon in which she knew that she was there to be the voice of the people and the voice of her community.”
One thing Linda says is often missed is that Senator Harper started her career in the PTA, even though people said she had no experience.
“Her charge would be to keep on moving, keep on fighting, to do what is right for the people and focus on what’s best. And focus on what’s best for the issues of the community,” Linda said.
Today begins a week of events and honors to celebrate Senator Harper’s life.
The week begins at Harper’s home church, the Shrader Lane Church of Christ, where visitation will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m..
On Tuesday, Senator Harper will lie in state at the Metro Courthouse from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to honor her work for the city council before becoming a senator.
Then Wednesday, Senator Harper will become the first black woman to lie in state at the state capitol.
That will also run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..
Thursday will be the final visitation at Tennessee State University’s Kean Hall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., where they’re calling for hats off to Senator Harper.
