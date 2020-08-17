The first week opponents for Vanderbilt and Tennessee football teams were announced on Monday afternoon.
Vanderbilt University Commodores will take on the Texas A&M Aggies while The Tennessee University Volunteers will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The SEC announced its first week schedule on the Paul Finebaum Show at 3 p.m. The full schedule is expected to be released at 6 p.m.
Chris Harris will have a live report on the announcement on News 4.
