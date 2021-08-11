NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Experts remind drivers to check their backseats before exiting their cars, especially on days like Wednesday when temperatures are dangerously high.

In heat like Wednesday, it's important to remember the slogan "Beat the Heat, Check your backseat."

Every year, children and pets die inside a hot car because the driver either forgets or is distracted.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, many of our schedules have been thrown off since people are at home more than out. But now that people are venturing out more, doctors are warning that it's more likely that you could forget to check the backseat since habits have changed.

"A lot of times, parents think that it's safer for their children to stay in the car and not be exposed to COVID out in public," Richard Carozza, a resident at Vanderbilt, said. "But in just a few minutes, things could turn deadly. The temperature inside of a hot car goes up 20 degrees in just 10 minutes."

Hot car deaths went down significantly last year compared to 2018 and 2019. But, unfortunately, those were both years that saw the most pediatric heatstroke deaths ever. Fifty-three children died inside a hot car both years, and Tennessee was one of the leading states in that tragic number.

However, that number was cut in half in 2020 nationwide to 25 child deaths. Doctors said that COVID-19 might be to thank for the drastic decrease in fatalities.

Doctors told new parents to do so that they don't forget their sleeping baby in the backseat is to put their cellphone in the backseat with them. Unfortunately, a sad but true statistic is that more people will notice they don't have their phone before their child.

With this Heat Advisory lasting through Thursday, experts said make sure to limit time outdoors, especially in the afternoon hour. The "feels like" temperatures outside ranged from 105-109 degrees.