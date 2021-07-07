NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Homeowners and renters in Davidson, Williamson and Wilson Counties who were left with damage during the spring flooding have until the end of Wednesday to apply for federal disaster assistance.
The FEMA disaster assistance money is for people with uninsured damage or losses from the severe storms and flooding in the Midstate during March of this year.
On May 8 a disaster declaration was issued for the storms occurring between March 25 and April 3.
During that time TEMA reported at least seven people died due to the severe weather. Four of those people were in Davidson County.
FEMA says that after registering for assistance, residents are automatically referred to SBA to apply for a low-interest disaster loan, which is the largest source of long-term federal disaster recovery funds.
Residents who are declined for an SBA loan will be referred to FEMA for grant consideration.
FEMA says survivors with insurance should also apply, as they may be eligible for grants to help with disaster-related expenses their insurance won't cover.
You can apply for FEMA assistance using one of three different methods:
- Visit https://www.disasterassistance.gov/
- Download FEMA's mobile app
- Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362
The helpline is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m..
As of Wednesday, FEMA has already approved $1.1 million in individual and household disaster assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.