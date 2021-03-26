NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Yesterday's storm caused significant damage to the Wedgewood-Houston area. “It was the most intense storm I have ever seen,” Anna Zeitlin who lives in the area told us.
A tree fell during the thick of last night’s storm, laying at the corner of Pillow street and Merritt Ave, nearly missing a nearby home.
“I immediately grabbed my dog and ran into the bathroom and we just hid on the floor and road it out,” Zeitlin says
But today she is in better spirits, walking her dog after having to hold her close during the storm. “We were super lucky. I don’t have a basement. So, I was worried about debris falling and that’s why we ran to our windowless room and tried to follow safety regulations.“
In Green Hills, others are just as thankful as they clean up the mess high winds left behind.
“My heart goes out to them. We were just kind of upset because we thought that we were going to have to start over and clean up our yard and it was going to take several hours but then I thought Okay.. they lost a tree they lost a fence,” Ruth Henry, a Green Hills resident said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.