NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Spring is typically the beginning of wedding season for many couples-to-be, however coronavirus concerns and CDC guidelines in place, many are putting the big day on pause and forced to reschedule.
"So we started with the venue because the location was going to be the biggest task to switch over," said Margaret Brooke.
Margaret rescheduled her wedding as soon as she saw restrictions coming down because of COVID-19. Now she's sharing her advice to replan.
Margaret says the best thing a couple can do is not panic.
"Read your contracts with those venues and most importantly I think would be to discuss with your partner and see what you’re open to," she said.
Now venues all across Middle Tennessee are puzzling together people's wedding plans.
"Would you like to go ahead and move this date with no fee?" said
Nathaniel Beaver with Infinity Hospitality in Nashville.
His company owns popular venues like the Bridge Building and The Bell Tower in downtown. Nathaniel tells News4 over 90 events from March through May have been moved at no cost to the customers. He says some events planned for June and July are preparing for the possibility of being rescheduled.
He says while some people have asked for refunds, that is not always possible.
"Your cost doesn’t occur the day of the event," he says.
Nathaniel says his company has kept its staff to help re-book events.
"The key for us is still to have the same experience they’re going to have whether that be 9 months from now or 12 months from now."
Nathaniel tells News4 its not just wedding that are trying to rebook, corporate events are trying to find space on the calendar.
