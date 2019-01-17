NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Have you ever wondered which types of crimes are most common in your neighborhood and when they are happening?
If so, there's a free tool available for you to use to find that information.
Crime Mapping works in partnership with the Metro Nashville Police Department.
If you go to the website, you can search by area, types of crimes and the date of the crimes. Uses can see specific information to help keep themselves and their families safe.
Click here to visit the Crime Mapping website to search for your neighborhood.
