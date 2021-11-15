NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville's Webb Wilder is a character, who regularly delivers Rock and Roll Music with character. Add to that a new book about life as a fictional private eye, and he's plenty busy in both of those worlds.
One thing long time Nashvillians are aware of, his often cited cradle-to-grave advice. "Work Hard, Rock Hard, Eat Hard. Sleep Hard, grow big wear glasses if you need them," The Webb Wilder Credo.
It was the music that put him on the map, but now it’s the microphone that has him talking too. What he reads into that microphone are the stories of Webb Private Eye, written by Nashville Comics Shane Caldwell and Steve Boyle, both all in on the fun. Webb describes the character this way. “ He’s kind of a Hillbilly detective, part Raymond Chandler and part Andy Griffith.
His voice and willingness led to regular gigs on satellite radio, country radio and now 5 shifts a week playing roots radio from WMOT in Murfreesboro. But it’s the music, that never lets him forget where he started from.
All of that leads to his second credo. "Everything is difficult, you might as well do something you like.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.