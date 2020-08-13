NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you are going on-line to look for results of your COVID test, you might be getting a message saying they are not ready even if they really are.
It happened to News 4's Nancy Amons. She found out a computer glitch is responsible and learned how you can fix the problem if it happens to you.
And this could affect YOUR vacation, if you're checking into a hotel or AirBNB that requires you to show proof that you tested negative for COVID.
Amons was heading to Maine on vacation; it is one of the states where you must show a negative covid test taken in the last 72 hour or quarantine for 14 days.
So she got tested at Meharry Medical Center's drive-through test site on Monday, August 3rd.
They gave her a paper showing her how to log on to a portal where she could get her test results in 3 to 5 days. But after three days then five days, then seven days, the web portal was still showing no results.
It was NINE days before Amons saw her results, and that only happened after she sent more than a dozen emails to help team for the portal.
Here's the glitch:
Amons had been tested a few weeks earlier when metro was using a different lab - AEL. Now they're using PathGroup.
But both labs use the same web portal for people to get their results. That's the problem. The portal kept unknowingly linking back to AEL's results page, even though it shows "PathGroup" to the consumer.
Someone from the portal called Amons and said a lot of people are having the same problem.
The solution was simple: you have to use a different user name, and sign up on the web portal again.
Amons discovered that her test results were in fact ready the day after she was tested.
"You were tested on the third. The results were back on the fourth. So, a day," said Dr. Gil Wright of the Metro Health Department.
The Metro Health Department says if you can't get the web portal to give you your results - call the Metro Health Department's results line, using the number on the paper they gave you at the testing center.
