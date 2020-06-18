(WSMV) - The swings between wet and dry weather patterns are putting honeybees behind schedule.
From January to April we had above average rain each month - since then our rain totals have been below average.
The result is that plants that like a lot of rain haven't been putting out as much nectar. Bees that use those plants aren't able to add as much honey to their colony.
"The nectar flow the honey in the plants, or honey flow as we sometimes call it, is a little low and behind this year so we're not putting as much honey on the colony as we normally would."
Rain impacts different plant sin different ways. While some like a lot of water, others might not. It's something to keep an eye on in how honey production is affected.
