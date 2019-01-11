On Friday, many Tennesseans are wearing blue for the "Blue Campaign," an effort to bring awareness to the issue of human trafficking.
Human trafficking is the second-fastest growing criminal industry in the country.
The Blue Campaign works to bring those who exploit men, women and children for sex acts or labor to justice.
The Blue Campaign educates the community, provides training to law enforcement and protects victims of human trafficking.
January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
If you need to report a case, call the national hotline at 1-888-373-7888.
Tennesseans are being asked to wear blue on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day on Friday, Jan. 11.
