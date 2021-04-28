For decades, it's been a familiar stop just off the interstate. Today, a fire is under investigation after destroying a beloved restaurant.
“This place has been built with love," said Marla Sitten, planting flags in front of Jim Oliver's Smokehouse in Monteagle. "It’s been sustained with love. Everything here is about love.”
For about 50 years, the Smokehouse has beckoned people off the interstate for ribs, brisket, fried green tomatoes, and far more.
“We have fried pies as big as your head!” smiled Marla.
Marla's always been proud to tour people around the place.
“I’ve been here eleven years as the music manager, and I’m the girlfriend of JD Oliver who’s the owner," she said.
The tour she's giving today is a hard one.
“I think it’s the most emotional thing I’ve ever been through in my life,” said Marla, looking over the smoke rising up from the burned buildings. “This would be the center of the building and the main entrance. We had about 1,000 antiques in this building.”
While the cabins and lounge are still open, a fire under investigation has left the gift shop, restaurant, and music room totally destroyed.
“We’re very concerned about our employees,” said Marla. “We have about 80 employees. We’re trying our best. Probably at one time, this employed a family member of everyone in this county. I have toured the property many times, but nothing like this as a tour. No, I hope I don’t have to have another one like this in my life. People get married here. People have their anniversaries here. We will be back.”
A GoFundMe page for the restaurant can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-us-rebuild-our-beloved-smokehouse-restaurant?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=email&utm_source=customer
