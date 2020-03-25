NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Even before Advanced Emergency Medical Technicians load up their trucks, they are questioned, screened and checked to see if they have a fever. Making sure they’re healthy enough for the road.
“We’re on the front lines. People depend on us to get them where they need to go,” Nina Mothershed said.
Nina Mothershed is no stranger to this fundamental job. She’s been a licensed Advanced Emergency Medical Technician for 25 years and is the Operations Manager for Ambulnz’s Tennessee Division.
“We have 20 that are deployed throughout middle Tennessee that pick up patients that take them to their dialysis appointments that do inner facility transfers. We do hospital discharges. To take care of--whether it’s COVID or just any illness,” Mothershed said.
With the Coronavirus Pandemic affecting our state and our nation, Braddley Hughes, the Training Education Coordinator knows their duties are essential.
“We’re just here to help move them from A to B and get them back to A where they started,” Hughes said.
They’re following the CDC guidelines when it comes to transporting their patients. Many of the people they transport have to get care, like dialysis patients. It’s a matter of life and death.
“COVID or not they absolutely have to have those treatments. They are life saving treatments,” Mothershed said.
“It’s what everyone of us signed up to do. We love what we do. We’re passionate about what we do and we’re just here every day for everybody,” Hughes said.
In times like these where the future of the pandemic remains uncertain, they remain a calming voice to those most vulnerable.
“We start everyday with a smile. We want to make sure the public remains calm. That the employees remain calm,” Mothershed said.
It’s their passion for the field that keeps them going, and a passion we’re all grateful for, especially in times where we depend on them the most.
