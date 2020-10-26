NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Friends and family are remembering a man known for his musical talents on Lower Broadway.

37-year-old Shawn Scruggs died in a crash on I-65 on Sunday.

News4 found out Scruggs was a staple at some of the honky tonks including Tootsie’s. Beyond remembering him as a talented musician, those who knew him say he was a caring father and thoughtful friend.

"Thick or thin. Any time of the night, Shawn would be there,” Josh Paige, a friend of Scruggs said.

Paige performed with Scruggs for more than four years.

"When the call came through, I thought it was a joke or a hoax. I didn't think it was real,” Paige said.

MNPD said Scruggs was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-65 North near Dickerson Pike.

Investigators said the tractor-trailer stalled and Scruggs crashed into it. He died at the scene.

Earlier on Sunday, he had just wrapped up performing at Kid Rock's. After that, his friends say he went to pick up dinner for his family and was on his way home.

"We lost a brother. We lost a brother. That's what it was. It wasn't just a musician, it was a brother,” Scott Collier, another friend of Scruggs said.

Collier helps book bands at some of the Lower Broadway honky tonks. He remembers meeting Scruggs more than a decade ago at Tootsie's.

"He walked in one day and said 'hey, can I play bass? Could I sit in for a few songs?' and he did and we became friends,” Collier said.

It's still hard to grasp their friend is gone, but they know from sharing pictures and stories what will stand out.

"I think everybody will remember Shawn as the guy who is very proud of his kids and very close and always there for his friends,” Paige said.