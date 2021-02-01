MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Teacher remembers mother and son who died after a weekend house fire in Murfreesboro.
In the early hours Saturday morning, firefighters responded to a duplex fire in the 1700 block of Craig Court. Upon arrival, they could see heavy smoke visible and fire coming through the roof.
Firefighters found 33-year-old mother Kendra LaNae Malone and her five-year-old son Kamden Joseph Hayes inside the home.
Paramedics immediately began treated Malone and Hayes. Both were pronounced dead shortly after at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.
"When my assistant headmaster told me the news, I could tell by answering the phone something wasn't right," Emily Estes, Kamden's kindergarten teacher at Lancaster Christian Academy, said. "I immediately fell to my knees and started crying. His little face was in my head, and all the memories started rushing to my head...I was very devastated."
Estes said Hayes loved sports and his mother even helped coach his baseball team in Murfreesboro.
"He was constantly talking about baseball, basketball. He actually did cross country at our school," Estes said. "He strived to do his best. He made sure his friends were doing their best...He was a leader. He never wanted to miss an opportunity to get a treasure box. He loved Jesus...Today, we can tell that shining light is missing from our room."
Estes says from the moment LaNae enrolled her son into Lancaster Christian Academy, and the school could tell she wanted the best for her son.
"When she enrolled him, she said she wanted the best for her son and knew exactly what she wanted," Estes said. "I'm so glad to know both knew the Lord and that they are in such a better place."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.