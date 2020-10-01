NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Nashville is now in Phase 3 of its reopening plan.
For restaurants, it means they can operate at 50% capacity with social distancing and they have to close by 11 p.m.
The easing of restrictions may not be the magic fix.
Restaurants like Butcher & Bee in East Nashville have been struggling between the tornado and pandemic.
“It'd be hard to find a restaurant that says they're doing well,” Jake Mogelson, General Manager of Butcher & Bee said.
Mogelson brought up another problem as temperatures start to drop.
The big scary part for us is what happens when we lose our outside dining due to cold weather and what happens if we can't increase inside as well,” Mogelson said.
Rep. Jim Cooper is a sponsor of the RESTAURANTS Act.
$120 billion would go toward helping restaurants across the country survive. It’s included in the latest coronavirus relief bill Congress is debating.
"It's primarily a grant type approach that would help restaurants stay in business because restaurants have really been clobbered,” Rep. Cooper, (D) Nashville said.
For Mogelson, relief would mean helping with rent and bringing back more employees.
“We all still need help,” Mogelson said.
