WCSO searching for attempted murder suspect

WILLIAMSON CO. (WSMV) - Deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office are searching for man accused of attempted murder.
BOLO CORRECTION: Leonard Beard is wanted in Maury County for attempted murder. pic.twitter.com/K5uzxXawrR— WCSO Franklin TN (@WCSO_Sheriff) January 19, 2021
Police say Leonard Beard, 34, is wanted in Maury County for attempted murder.
Officers initially searched for Beard in a field near Bethesda Road and Highway 431 in Williamson County early Tuesday morning.
News4 has learned that officers have since cleared out of that area, but there is still no word on any arrest yet.
Beard is described as a white male, 6'1" and 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Investigators say he's wearing a black shirt, black skull cap and jeans.
If you see Beard, call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.