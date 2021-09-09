A man has been arrested after the sheriff's office said he shot the driver of a tractor-trailer in Williamson County on Wednesday afternoon.
Vernon Brewer, Jr., 45, was arrested after opening fire during a road rage incident on I-840 westbound. Williamson County Sheriff's Office said he shot a man near mile marker 29.
Williamson County Sheriff's Office Detectives investigate the road rage incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at 615-790-5554, extension 3231.
Brewer was charged with aggravated assault and is at Williamson County Jail.
