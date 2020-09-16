NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - The traffic app we use here at News4 called Waze is getting smarter.
The Google-owned navigation system launched its first virtual event, 'Waze On,' to let you know about it’s new features.
The event comes one week after the company announced it was cutting 5 percent of its workers and closing some offices due to traffic being down.
To gain some buzz around the app, Waze built in a new trip suggestions feature, so you don’t have to type in places you go to often, and lane guidance to let you know the safest way to access the interstate or highway.
Next month the app will have traffic notifications that tell you about delays on roads that you drive every day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.