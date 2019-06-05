NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee’s outdoor festival season has arrived, first with CMA Fest this week and then Bonnaroo next week.
Here are some tips on how to stay safe while out in crowds with thousands of others.
If you’re going to one of the festivals, you’re going to be with tens of thousands of other people.
The last thing you want is for something to get stolen or become a victim of a crime.
Here are some ways to enjoy your favorite musicians and stay safe at the same time.
Do you research and follow the rules.
Know what items you can and can’t bring ahead of time.
Be familiar with where the medical and safety tents are located.
If you’re going to be camping in an RV, be sure it has a working carbon monoxide detector. Tennessee law requires all rented RVs have one.
Secure your belongings.
Don’t wear valuable jewelry and keep all cash, wallets and credit cards out of back pockets where they can easily be taken.
Not all festivals allow backpacks or large backpacks. Be sure to check the rules before heading to the concerts. At Nissan Stadium, umbrellas are not allowed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.