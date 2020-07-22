NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Keeping your family safe from the COVID-19 can be stressful, but there are steps you can take to limit the spread of the virus in your home.
The Metro Public Health Department will soon be distributing flyers about how to be safe at home.
The health department has been working with council members and the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition.
News4 spoke with 20-year-old Taylor Gentry on Wednesday. She and her dad got infected with the coronavirus. They’re now clear of it.
"To people who think that they just can't get COVID, you're wrong,” Gentry said.
Gentry’s mom and sister didn’t get COVID-19, but the thought of it possibly spreading to them crossed her mind.
"Just knowing the comfort that we were practicing the right things, I think that just gave me more comfort knowing that my sister and my mom would be okay,” Gentry said.
For Gentry, it came down to the little things like disinfecting the home constantly and washing clothes more often.
News4 spoke with Metro Council Member Joy Styles who has been working with the health department.
"We needed to have better messaging about prevention across the board,” Styles said.
Styles represents Southeast Nashville, which is one of the hot spots for the virus.
"It's not just wearing a mask. It's not just washing your hands. There's more to this. When you come home, you also have to keep protecting yourself and also your loved ones,” Styles said.
The flyer she helped create focuses on how to be safe at home:
- Clean your shoes
- Wipe down the soles of your shoes/boots before you enter your home. Use an alcohol-based sanitizer or disinfectant spray.
- Change your clothes
- Remove your clothing and put it directly in the washing machine or hamper when you get home. Do this before you hug anyone.
- Wash up
- Wash your hands with warm water when you get home. Do this before touching anyone or anything in your home.
- Keep it clean
- Clean and disinfect door handles often. Make sure any surface or object you touch on your way inside is clean and germ-free.
- Stay protected
- Wear a mask when you leave your home. Make sure you give other people at least six feet of space when you are outside the home. Avoid crowds.
“We just need to get our minds right that this is our new normal,” Gentry said.
