NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Right now, volunteers are needed to help out those who are still dealing with the damage caused by the widespread flooding.
In addition to the tragic loss of life in the flooding from last Saturday's storm, many across the Nashville area are still reeling in amazement at the extent of the damage to their property and homes.
News4's Alexandra Adams spoke with helpers from Hands On Nashville who say they are taking all the help they can get to care for those affected.
Director of Communications at Hand on Nashville Lindsey Turner said, "Thursday and Friday we’re looking at volunteers canvassing in the mill creek, and 7-mile creek areas. Sort of south Nashville areas because those areas really did seem to have taken a pretty big hit."
Organizations like Hands On Nashville say there are a lot of individuals who are going to need help cleaning out their basements, gutting their homes, and moving into temporary shelters.
Hands on Nashville has two current cleanup projects volunteers can sign up for. The first is a trash removal and property clean-up and the second is an encampment clean-up in South Nashville.
Other organizations like People Loving Nashville are helping provide physical supplies and raising funds to help restore an apartment complex destroyed by the flooding.
If you were a victim of flooding, Hands On Nashville is asking you to visit nashvilleresponds.com
