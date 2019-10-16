Cyber Security Generic
Getty Images

(WSMV) - News4 is Working 4 You, breaking down some simple ways you can boost your cyber security.

PASSPHRASES

The Department of Homeland Security recommends adding passphrases instead of simple passwords. It could be a news headline or even the title of the last book you read. Make a passphrase that is easy for you to remember but harder for others to guess.

It is NOT recommended to use passwords such as password, passcode, 1234, your name, birthday, social security number, or any personally-identifiable information. You should also be weary about using passwords that only use lowercase, uppercase, or only numbers and not a combination of cases and numbers.

REPLACE LETTERS WITH $YMB0L$

It is recommended to replace letters with symbols in passwords, such as replacing the letter A with the at (@) symbol. Use symbols in your passwords to add an extra layer of security and make it more difficult to guess.

TWO-FACTOR AUTHENTICATION

Two-factor authentication is the act of making logins a multi-step process, and also adds an additional layer of security to keep your account safe and not easy to hack. How does it work? After you login with your username and password, you are prompted with an additional step such as answering a security question or having a one-time code sent to your phone.

Most social networking sites have this as an optional feature, while banking and other high security websites require this as a mandatory step. Review the settings in your account on sites you frequent and follow the steps to turn this feature on.

ADDITIONAL WAYS TO STAY SAFE

Always use caution while browsing the web and make sure all of your devices are up-to-date on the latest operating systems and system updates.

For additional cyber tips and resources, visit the Department of Homeland Security's website here on cyber security.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer on the WSMV Digital Team! A graduate of the University of South Carolina-Aiken, Joey joined WSMV in September 2018. He's happy to be Working 4 You!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.