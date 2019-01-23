Elise Mosca

Elise Mosca is charged with second-degree murder.

 (Source: Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

WAYNESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police have arrested a woman who is accused of shooting and killing her husband.

Deputies responded to a home on Suckstem Branch Road just after 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said they found James John Donahue dead from a single gunshot wound.

His wife, Elise Mosca, is charged with second-degree murder. She is being held without bond at the Wayne County Jail.

