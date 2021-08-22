WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) – Waverly residents talked about the flooding and how they have never seen anything like this before.
Some of the roads here are still impassable from the flooding. Cars, homes, and sheds have been completely swept off their foundation.
People born and raised in this area talked about the damage they have seen over the past few days.
“So far as I know, my whole block is history. Houses washed, and I mean, this is no lie. It washed them down the town," Waverly resident William E. Parrott said. "Just picked them up and washed them away and slammed them into other people's homes."
Besides property, dozens of people are still missing, and loved ones are frantically searching for them. Sadly, many of the missing are children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.