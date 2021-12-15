DAWSON SPRING, KY (WSMV) - Help in any way is like the temporary currency in Dawson Springs. After seeing the destruction, it can be understood why.
Dawson Springs Kentucky is another area that was severely damaged after Saturday’s tornado. Lives were lost, including a two-month-old infant. It’s a city where donations and help continue pouring in to aid those impacted there.
Help is something Janet Lemons understands. Lemons is from Waverly, and she made the almost two-hour drive to Dawson Springs with a pick-up truck full of help.
“My thought is to just share what we had in Waverly that was kind of not necessarily leftover but excess, and it’s just sitting there and why not bring it up here,” said Janet Lemons, who Brought donations from Waverly to Dawson Springs Kentucky.
She brought the donations to the disaster-struck city in Kentucky, where houses are no more or without a roof and destruction almost everywhere the eyes can see.
“It’s like a flashback to Waverly the morning of but magnified because it’s so much more widespread than Waverly was,” Lemons said. “The pictures on the news are they’re not as impactful until you see it firsthand.”
Lemons loaded up her truck inside and out with Jeans, outerwear, towels, and more.
Wednesday was the second time she brought donations to Dawson Springs.
Lemons said the first time she came, she brought about 60 blankets and canned goods.
“Today I brought Carhartt, towels things for dogs and cats,” she said. “I will come back with coats coveralls. I have access to over 8,000 toys that I can bring back. They’re going to get to a point where they have too much and not going to know where to put it. But for right now, they need it, they’ve got to have it.”
“It just warms your heart, after so much craziness and tragedy over the last couple of years to see people pull together,” said Victoria Blaine from Marion Kentucky who is helping coordinate donation efforts at Pennyrile State Park in Dawson Springs.
Victoria Blaine and her husband Aaron Blaine said they have been volunteering in Dawson Springs for days.
“Sunday morning, we woke up,” said Victoria. “We had phone calls, and he said I don’t think we need to go to church. He said we need to go up there.”
“I have no idea how to wrap my mind around what I saw,” said Aaron Blaine.
He said he grew up 20 miles from Dawson and spent a lot of time there.
“Dawson is gone,” he added. “It’s just devastating. The first day we were trimming trees. We were finding loved ones. You just can’t wrap your mind around what is happening.”
The couple helps welcome help and donations like the one Janet Lemons brought on Saturday.
“We’re separating clothes by size, by gender, food. We’ve got tractor-trailers donated,” said Aaron. “We’re Bringing them out, we’re setting this up. It’s going to be small stores where they can just come in, get what they need.”
“I picked up this cathartic stuff In Waverly,” said Lemons who came from Waverly with donations. “Carhartt had donated to flood victims and it was a lot and it still is a lot, and it was approved by Carhartt for us to donate to any tornado victim. So, after what we went through in Waverly and the help we had throughout the country, this seemed like the next appropriate thing to do.”
And continuously meshing the need in Dawson Springs is what Janet Lemons and the Blaine’s are hoping keeps coming.
“I’ll be back,” Lemons said. “If they need me to come back or if they need me to go to another outlying area that’s smaller and isn’t getting the immediate attention that Dawson is getting, then we’ll go to that area and bring what we can. “You’re sitting there and thinking this is so horrible, oh my God. This is bad. You have no idea. They need help up here. They’re going to need help for years,” she added.
“That’s my greatest fear is people are going to donate; oh, I’ve donated but two weeks from now there is still going to be a need," said Aaron Blaine. "So, this is going to be an ongoing thing. So, don’t give up on Dawson, don’t stop bringing things. These people have lost everything and it’s going to take a while to rebuild.”
Janet Lemons has an Amazon wish list going on her business; Ross Farms Facebook page to help affected families in Dawson Springs.
The Blaine’s from Marion County are asking for people who have furniture to donate. To do so, please contact them by calling the Pennyrile state park lodge.
Victoria Blaine said she is trying to find storage for when the furniture donations come for those impacted who will soon get new homes and need the furniture.
