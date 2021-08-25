WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) – For the first time, a Waverly police officer walks News4 through his terrifying experience with the flood waters. Greg Triplett was the only officer on duty when it started flooding in Waverly. All the while, his family was trapped at home and had to be rescued.
"Just within minutes. It was like a tidal wave coming in from the ocean,” Triplett said.
The situation became dire and Triplett called in for help. The 911 calls then started pouring in. Triplett got a call from his wife who told him she and their four kids were trapped inside their home. The phone lines then went down.
“I went crazy. I didn't know for like three hours. I had no idea if I had a family left. I didn't know,” Triplett said.
TWRA officers helped rescue his family with a boat.
“Said they had five people, which that was my family. I was so grateful,” Triplett said.
Triplett's uniform is one of the few pieces of clothing he has now. Sentimental items like family pictures are ruined and he no longer has a car to drive. His daughter created a GoFundMe page to help and the response has been incredible.
“It's heartwarming to know that there are so many people that I don't even know personally that are praying for my family,” Mary Beth Frazier, Triplett’s daughter said.
Frazier said the page is for future expenses like a new home, vehicles, and furniture. She's been supporting her dad any way she can. "The things that he's seen when all this happened is really taking a toll on him emotionally and a lot of our officers and first responders so just trying to let him know that I'm here for him and that I'm praying for him,” Frazier said.
Her dad's house was knocked off its foundation. A power pole and a Bradford pear tree are the only reasons it didn't float away.
For Triplett, he's grateful for those helping in the community and beyond.
"It's amazing to see that. It's nice to see that and lets you know that hey, everything is still okay,” Triplett said.
While he figures out what's next, the police chief gave him some time off. He said he's mentally ready to go back, but what he can't get out of his mind is losing contact with his family.
"See, that's the thing about being a police officer, we're no different than anybody else,” Triplett said. For now, Triplett is staying with family. He applied for FEMA money since he did not have flood insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.