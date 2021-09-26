WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - A 23-year veteran of the Waverly Police Department and the only officer on duty at the time of the deadly August flooding has passed away from Covid-19 according to the police department.
Officer Greg Triplett was a lifelong Waverly resident and joined the force in 1998. He and his family lost their home during the deadly flooding less than two months ago and he spent a lot of his time helping his community rebuild. The department says he contracted Covid-19 some time after the flood.
“Greg was a great friend and police officer. He treated everyone with kindness and compassion and had a way of leaving everyone with a smile. He was one of the best”, Chief Grant Gillespie said.
Officer Triplett previously served in corrections, dispatch, and as a school resource officer. He leaves behind his wife Lora and five children.
