WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - On this abnormally warm December day, the community of Waverly got together after a year that has been anything but normal.
Three months ago, the city was torn apart by flash floods that killed 20 people. Residents lined the streets Saturday for the annual Humphreys County Christmas parade.
Daryl Mosely with the Chamber of Commerce put together the largest ever Humphreys County Christmas Parade.
Putting together this year’s parade was especially challenging.
“Even organizing the parade was an issue this year,” Mosley said. “We normally line up behind the school and come down East Main Street. But we couldn’t do that this year because of all the destruction.”
While this Waverly street where the parade was held was full of Christmas joy, most streets are full of debris from the deathly floods three months ago.
“It’s a break in the midst of chaos, that’s the best I could explain it,” Jeff Keele, a parade attendee said. “There’s still a lot of houses that are still being worked on. others are still being torn down.”
While Waverly isn't the community it used to be, Community members are still spreading Christmas joy.
Waverly residents still saw the holiday sights and sounds that are typical at any other Christmas parade.
“There was a little talk early on about would it be in the bad spirit to have a parade,” Mosley said. “The truth is that there’s still so much to celebrate.”
