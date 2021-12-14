NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Ascension Saint Thomas and Three Rivers Hospital have signed an agreement for the Waverly facility to become a part of Ascension Saint Thomas, the hospitals announced on Tuesday.
The transaction is expected to be completed in spring 2022, according to a news release.
“Three Rivers Hospital has a strong and long-standing presence in serving the patients of Humphreys County,” said Tim Adams, president and chief executive officer of Ascension Saint Thomas, in a news release. “The addition of Three Rivers Hospital supports our commitment to improving the health of Middle Tennessee communities by providing personalized and compassionate care that is close to home.”
Three Rivers Hospital has served Humphreys County since 1961 and is one of the largest employers in Waverly. The 25-bed inpatient facility offers a 24-hour emergency room, as well as laboratory, radiology and rehabilitation services. A strong emphasis is placed on making high-quality, compassionate care both cost-effective and convenient.
“The Board of Directors and senior leadership team sought affiliation with Ascension Saint Thomas to entrust our hospital and community to a vibrant health system with the expertise and resources to strengthen Three Rivers Hospital, meet the community’s needs and strategically position the organization for the future,” said Freda Russell, chief executive officer of Three Rivers Hospital, in a news release.
