As families and friends gather around the dinner table tonight, some people in the town of Waverly, decimated by floods three months ago, may not have that luxury. News4’s Michael Warrick visited today, finding volunteers feeding survivors for free in a town still fighting its way back.
WAVERLY, Tn. (WSMV) - Volunteers stepped up to feed a turkey dinner to more than 200 flood survivors in Waverly on Thanksgiving Day. Kathy Klein says God put it on her heart to help those who've been displaced. She reached out to the American Legion Hickman Patterson Post 34, which began serving meals at 11 a.m.
“My phone was just blowing up with people saying how can I help, what can I do," Klein said. “I’m thankful that the community came together to do this.”
In August, flood waters killed nearly two dozen people. It displaced hundreds, destroying homes and vehicles in the water's destructive path. Missy Jewell, who helped feed people Thursday, almost lost her parents.
Tennessee Floods
Tommy Goodwin walks his dog, Tasha, down a street lined with flood-damaged buildings and piles of debris Sept. 27, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. After a devastating flood hit Aug. 21, the town of just over 4,000 people faces a dilemma. More than 500 homes and 50 businesses were damaged. That will likely result in massive revenue losses while the city spends millions on cleanup and repairs. If those homes and businesses don't return, the town could die a lingering death. But if they build back along the creek, they could be risking another disaster. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
"Mom was calling us and telling us by and how much she loved us and we just fell to our knees and started praying," Jewell said. Thankfully for Jewell, her parents were saved by a man able to throw them a rope.
"I mean there are people that lost their home, their car, their family, their job and their children - all in one day," Jewell said. "To say I'm grateful for my parents, I just can't describe how grateful I am."
Across town from the American Legion, Poot's BBQ food truck fed other Waverly flood survivors for free at Phipps Pharmacy.
