WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - Several acres of fresh produce were washed away by flood at a mid-size farm just outside Waverly, produce that was part of a local farmer’s income.
Jerry Pangle and his wife own the farm and he remembers what his wife said to him during those moments his farm got flooding and water went past the farm, all the way to the driveway of their house.
“At 6, which it’s breaking daylight, she said, ‘I didn’t wake you up because there was nothing you could do, but we got problems,’” Jerry Pangle said. “I can’t get to anything else to see what’s going on, but In know from past floods we were in big trouble as far as produce goes. Is the building going to make it? Is the cooler going to make it.”
The farm is about 10 miles from Waverly. Pangle said his farm provides fresh produce for a farmer’s market in McEwen and Charlotte in Dickson County.
Corn, peppers, tomatoes. Pangle said you could name almost any crop and chances are he grew it and sold it.
“There was 150 T-posts in the ground for tomatoes and other produce, and there’s only one still standing. That’s how much force this had,” Pangle said. “Watermelons right here, pastures full about like this, gone, in a fence somewhere.”
Now five acres of fresh produce all gone, and that’s not all he lost.
“We lost two pigs for sure, lost two pigs. I don’t know if they are dead or alive, and they’re not here. We lost half of the rabbits, and they’re dead for sure,” Pangle said. “Very close on the second bunch of rabbits around back. The post was leaned. The cages kind of dropped, but they didn’t fall into the water.”
The flood broke the walls of the shed, flooded equipment and moved everything from inside the shed.
“I had 17 bushels of potatoes in the building, gone, all of them gone,” Pangle said. “Tractor was completely under water, tillers were completely under water. Wood splitter under water. Chainsaw was two fields down.”
The flood even left his walk-in cooler, which stored his fresh produce, barely hanging on.
“It pushed it off the blocks and if it wasn’t the cable holding it, if it wasn’t for the electric cable, it would have went too, and I would have seen that go, I might have went after it.”
The flood didn’t cost him his life, but his livelihood took a hit.
“We were still turning between $800 and $1,100 a week. We were grossing that in six hours,” Pangle said.
After Saturday’s flood, Pangle said it just means he and his wife will have to slow down, and they will not be doing the farmer’s market anymore.
“It’s a loss to the community. This food is not coming into the system this year, next year,” Pangle said. “We feel bad that we can’t. We feel back that we’re letting a lot of people down that depend on us. You don’t think they depend on you, but they are.”
