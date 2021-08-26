WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - Almost six days after the Humphreys County flooding, there's still so much work to be done to get people back on their feet.
There are several people pitching in to help those impacted by the deadly flooding. Donation centers have been set up at places such as Hope Center Ministries. Since last Saturday night, after floodwaters ravaged the town of Waverly, Rick and Paula Owen have been collecting donations.
"Be honest with you, I don't even know what day of the week it is right now," Rick Owen with Hope Center Ministries said.
Water, food, toiletries, and paper towels are stacked high around the Hope Center Ministries.
"It's about trying to help those in need in the community," Rick Owen said. "Serve those who lost loved ones, their homes, unfortunately, their past and some of them, their futures."
Even though the Owens live in new Johnsonville, they said this is their community.
"Their hearts are broken, their tragedy is just, they've lost everything," Paula Owen said. "And they come in needing, even if its just someone to talk to, we try to offer them the things we have to give them, even some kind of mental and emotional support."
The Owens said the stories of hardship weigh on them too.
"These are people I've known for 40 years. Humphreys County has been my home since 1977, and especially for the families who lost their loved ones, it's just like I said heartbreaking," Rick Owen said.
That's why the Owens is trying to be there either with essential items or even a shoulder.
"Sometimes, it's not even about cleaning supplies or clothing. Sometimes somebody just needs to be hugged and know that you're loved," Rick Owen said.
While they have many supplies, there is still a need. They want box fans, N95 masks, bodysuits, and gloves to help restoration teams go in homes to clean and try and save what they can.
The Tennessee National Guard and Tennessee Department of Transportation were out in Waverly on Thursday morning removing big debris.
