It’s been over two months since the floods hit Waverly and cleanup is still top of mind for residents. After months of hurdles, a Waverly church is dealing with another challenge. News4’s Marissa Sulek shows us.
WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - Two months ago, Waverly was hit by floodwater and clean up is still top of mind for residents. After months of hurdles, a Waverly church is dealing with another challenge.
1 of 5
Tennessee Floods
Tommy Goodwin walks his dog, Tasha, down a street lined with flood-damaged buildings and piles of debris Sept. 27, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. After a devastating flood hit Aug. 21, the town of just over 4,000 people faces a dilemma. More than 500 homes and 50 businesses were damaged. That will likely result in massive revenue losses while the city spends millions on cleanup and repairs. If those homes and businesses don't return, the town could die a lingering death. But if they build back along the creek, they could be risking another disaster. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
FILE — In this Aug. 25, 2021, file photo, debris from damaged buildings is strewn about after an Aug. 21 flood in Waverly, Tenn. After the devastating flood, the town of just over 4,000 people faces a dilemma. More than 500 homes and 50 businesses were damaged. That will likely result in massive revenue losses while the city spends millions on cleanup and repairs. If those homes and businesses don't return, the town could die a lingering death. But if they build back along the creek, they could be risking another disaster. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
A damaged home with messages painted on it sits empty Sept. 27, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. After a devastating flood hit Aug. 21, the town of just over 4,000 people faces a dilemma. More than 500 homes and 50 businesses were damaged. That will likely result in massive revenue losses while the city spends millions on cleanup and repairs. If those homes and businesses don't return, the town could die a lingering death. But if they build back along the creek, they could be risking another disaster. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
A truck passes a pile of debris Sept. 27, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. After a devastating flood hit Aug. 21, the town of just over 4,000 people faces a dilemma. More than 500 homes and 50 businesses were damaged. That will likely result in massive revenue losses while the city spends millions on cleanup and repairs. If those homes and businesses don't return, the town could die a lingering death. But if they build back along the creek, they could be risking another disaster. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Jim Traylor stands outside his home, where he grew up and still lives, in Waverly, Tenn., Sept. 16, 2021. When record-setting downpours on Aug. 21 transformed a normally shallow stream into a raging wall of water, it gushed into his house and washed over the entire town, killing 20 people before it receded. Traylor's family got out safe, dogs and all, but the home his grandfather bought in 1921 may have seen its last days, barring help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. He doesn't have the money to repair it and doesn't want a loan. (AP Photo/Jonathan Mattise)
Tommy Goodwin walks his dog, Tasha, down a street lined with flood-damaged buildings and piles of debris Sept. 27, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. After a devastating flood hit Aug. 21, the town of just over 4,000 people faces a dilemma. More than 500 homes and 50 businesses were damaged. That will likely result in massive revenue losses while the city spends millions on cleanup and repairs. If those homes and businesses don't return, the town could die a lingering death. But if they build back along the creek, they could be risking another disaster. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Tennessee Floods
FILE — In this Aug. 25, 2021, file photo, debris from damaged buildings is strewn about after an Aug. 21 flood in Waverly, Tenn. After the devastating flood, the town of just over 4,000 people faces a dilemma. More than 500 homes and 50 businesses were damaged. That will likely result in massive revenue losses while the city spends millions on cleanup and repairs. If those homes and businesses don't return, the town could die a lingering death. But if they build back along the creek, they could be risking another disaster. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Tennessee Floods
A damaged home with messages painted on it sits empty Sept. 27, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. After a devastating flood hit Aug. 21, the town of just over 4,000 people faces a dilemma. More than 500 homes and 50 businesses were damaged. That will likely result in massive revenue losses while the city spends millions on cleanup and repairs. If those homes and businesses don't return, the town could die a lingering death. But if they build back along the creek, they could be risking another disaster. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Tennessee Floods
A truck passes a pile of debris Sept. 27, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. After a devastating flood hit Aug. 21, the town of just over 4,000 people faces a dilemma. More than 500 homes and 50 businesses were damaged. That will likely result in massive revenue losses while the city spends millions on cleanup and repairs. If those homes and businesses don't return, the town could die a lingering death. But if they build back along the creek, they could be risking another disaster. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Tennessee Floods
Jim Traylor stands outside his home, where he grew up and still lives, in Waverly, Tenn., Sept. 16, 2021. When record-setting downpours on Aug. 21 transformed a normally shallow stream into a raging wall of water, it gushed into his house and washed over the entire town, killing 20 people before it receded. Traylor's family got out safe, dogs and all, but the home his grandfather bought in 1921 may have seen its last days, barring help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. He doesn't have the money to repair it and doesn't want a loan. (AP Photo/Jonathan Mattise)
Jonathan Mattise
Dyllan Simmons can tell you the people of Waverly have seen their fair share of curveballs. He’s the Humphreys County Long Term Recovery Director. Since August, he’s transformed the old Save-A-Lot grocery store to the Volunteer Reception Center. There, flood survivors continue to receive donations and uncover what they lost. The store has freezers full of dolls, wedding dresses found in the creek, and hundreds of photos recovered.
“We are here long term and it’s far from being over,” Simmons says. “We are going to be going through this for several years, I have no doubt.”
Simmons says to fully recover he needs people. “We have lost a lot of our volunteers running the reception center itself,” Simmons says. “Not only that but the volunteers have dwindled that were coming in.” Simmons serves his community and his congregation at Mariah Cumberland Presbyterian Church. A place that had it’s own loss over the weekend.
“It just went up like a match,” Simmons believes.
He says Saturday afternoon, a fire broke out in the men’s bathroom of the church; no one was inside. “It took out about half of the fellowship hall, and then it went into the sanctuary, to the choir loft, into the front of the sanctuary where the pulpit and the piano and all that is.”
A church charred and scattered with burnt books is another hurdle; a curveball Simmons knows he and Waverly can overcome. “The community, through the flood, it’s kind of united us. So, this is just one more thing we get to do together.”
Simmons says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
To volunteer with the long-term recovery process in Waverly, call 931-888-8011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.