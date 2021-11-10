It’s been over two months since the floods hit Waverly and cleanup is still top of mind for residents. After months of hurdles, a Waverly church is dealing with another challenge. News4’s Marissa Sulek shows us.

WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - Two months ago, Waverly was hit by floodwater and clean up is still top of mind for residents. After months of hurdles, a Waverly church is dealing with another challenge.

Waverly wrestles with rebuilding

Dyllan Simmons can tell you the people of Waverly have seen their fair share of curveballs. He’s the Humphreys County Long Term Recovery Director. Since August, he’s transformed the old Save-A-Lot grocery store to the Volunteer Reception Center. There, flood survivors continue to receive donations and uncover what they lost. The store has freezers full of dolls, wedding dresses found in the creek, and hundreds of photos recovered.

“We are here long term and it’s far from being over,” Simmons says. “We are going to be going through this for several years, I have no doubt.”

Simmons says to fully recover he needs people. “We have lost a lot of our volunteers running the reception center itself,” Simmons says. “Not only that but the volunteers have dwindled that were coming in.” Simmons serves his community and his congregation at Mariah Cumberland Presbyterian Church. A place that had it’s own loss over the weekend.

“It just went up like a match,” Simmons believes.

He says Saturday afternoon, a fire broke out in the men’s bathroom of the church; no one was inside. “It took out about half of the fellowship hall, and then it went into the sanctuary, to the choir loft, into the front of the sanctuary where the pulpit and the piano and all that is.”

A church charred and scattered with burnt books is another hurdle; a curveball Simmons knows he and Waverly can overcome. “The community, through the flood, it’s kind of united us. So, this is just one more thing we get to do together.”

Simmons says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

To volunteer with the long-term recovery process in Waverly, call 931-888-8011.

