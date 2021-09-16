NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Waverly Tigers will get an experience of a lifetime as they take on the White House high school football team at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Thursday night.

It comes as the Waverly community, including Waverly Central High School, is still picking up the pieces after deadly and devastating floods hit Humphreys County. The football team lost a lot of equipment because of the floods.

Waverly football on pause after flood destroys facilities The Waverly Central High School football program is on pause after flood waters ripped through their athletics facilities over the weekend.

"There was so much metal and glass that are quite honestly just unsafe for anybody to play on," mother and football parent Amanda Maples said.

Because of that, the titans committed $150,000 of in-kind donations to the football team as well as hosting this game. They also donated $50,000 donation to the community foundation for flood victims.

“I think it’s taken the boys minds off of not having things and focusing on a new type of future," Maples said.

Titans deliver equipment to Waverly Central football team The Tennessee Titans made a big delivery to the Waverly Central High School football team this week.

Maples is a volunteer medic on the team and lost her home in the floods. Maples said this has been a humbling experience for the players but knows Thursday night they will be focused on the game, hopefully not thinking about problems in Waverly.

“I think exhaustion has set in for several people so that’s one of the biggest humps. The first week we had a lot of folks coming our way, giving us all the help we could get," Maples said. "At that moment I think the victims of the flood were still trying to process what actually happened.”

Some students will be riding a pep bus to Nissan Stadium on Thursday from Waverly. For anyone coming, the Tennessee Titans said all available online tickets have been claimed however they will have a limited number of walk-up tickets available at the gate. Parking opens at five with the gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

“Watching them get to have fun in this moment, hopefully win the game on Nissan stadium is just surreal really," Maples said.

Waverly High School Football to play home game at Nissan Stadium on Sept. 16 The Waverly High School Football will be playing a home game at Nissan Stadium, the Tennessee Titans confirmed on Wednesday.

Anyone who wants to donate to the Humphreys County flood victims and their families, click here.