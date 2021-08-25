NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans are stepping up to help the Waverly Central High School football program.

The Titans President/CEO Burke Nihill announced on Wednesday that the Tigers football team would play at Nissan Stadium. The announcement comes after floodwaters ripped through the Tigers' athletics facilities over the weekend.

Nihill said the team would make a $50,000 contribution to the Waverly flood relief and allow them to play at Nissan Stadium.

Titans President/CEO @BurkeNihill announced at the Titans Kickoff Luncheon that the organization will make a $50k contribution to the Waverly flood relief + allow @waverlytigerfb to play at @NissanStadium. 💙 pic.twitter.com/jN9daYF9DG — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) August 25, 2021

If you would like to help, a Venmo account has been set up under the name of @tigerfootball. You can also go to any FirstBank in Tennessee and donate to TigerFootball.